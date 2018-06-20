  • STV
  • MySTV

Final decision on Edinburgh trams design by December

STV

The council has been consulting on different layouts for the proposed line on Leith Walk.

Trams: Plan to extend line.
Trams: Plan to extend line.

A final decision on the next phase of Edinburgh's tram line will be taken by December.

An outline business case for a £165m proposal to take the line down Leith Walk to Newhaven was approved in September last year.

Construction will cause considerable disruption, with three lanes of the street closed for around 18 months.

A workshop involving local businesses, community groups and councillors was held last week as part of the council's consultation on extending the line.

Different options for the layout of the line between Pilrig Street and the Foot of the Walk were considered.

Attendees chose an option which included segregated cycle lanes, maximised pavements and two single lanes (one northbound and one southbound) for all other traffic.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1409738-survey-finds-support-for-extending-edinburgh-tram-line/ | default

It includes space for loading and parking on certain parts of the street.

Edinburgh city council will vote on the final designs by the end of the year.

Further workshops will be held on other aspects of the tram line later in June.

Transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: "Thursday's workshop was enormously useful and we're very grateful to everyone who's given their time and energy to help us refine the plans for taking trams to Newhaven.

"We're working incredibly hard to shape the proposals using the invaluable feedback submitted, so that the final designs which Council will vote on towards the end of this year are as community-based as possible."

Andy Keba, Sustrans Scotland's Head of Strategic Partnerships, said: "We found Thursday's Trams to Newhaven workshop extremely constructive.

"It is clear that the City of Edinburgh Council recognises the ambition for Leith Walk to continue to improve as a place that prioritises people.

"Sustrans Scotland look forward to continued engagement with the process, and will support those measures which improve walking and cycling for the community of Leith."

Stuart Hay, director of Living Streets Scotland, said: "The tram designs have come a long way to addressing the concerns of pedestrians and cyclists in terms of space and quality of the public realm.

"It was good to see the tram team working with communities on the solutions to some challenging issues.

"Hopefully, further work can meet technical and business considerations and the needs of the local community."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.