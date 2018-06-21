Four-car smash closes M90 causing major rush-hour delays

Emergency services were called to the busy route at Halbeath in Fife on Thursday.

M90: Road at Halbeath closed by police. Fife Jammer Locations

The M90 has been closed after a crash involving four cars.

The road has been closed in both directions following the smash involving two Vauxhall Corsas, a Volvo V40 and a Nissan Qashqai.

Police: Major delays caused. Kyle Howie

Major delays are being caused and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

No one is believed to have been seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The motorway has been fully closed at junction 3 southbound.

"Road policing officers are currently in attendance to ascertain the circumstances."

