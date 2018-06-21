Four-car smash closes M90 causing major rush-hour delays
Emergency services were called to the busy route at Halbeath in Fife on Thursday.
The M90 has been closed after a crash involving four cars.
Emergency services were called to the busy route at Halbeath in Fife at 8.10am on Thursday.
The road has been closed in both directions following the smash involving two Vauxhall Corsas, a Volvo V40 and a Nissan Qashqai.
Major delays are being caused and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
No one is believed to have been seriously injured.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The motorway has been fully closed at junction 3 southbound.
"Road policing officers are currently in attendance to ascertain the circumstances."
