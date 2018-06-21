Edinburgh streets closed and march held for Clean Air Day

Groups of schoolchildren marched from the Mound to George Street in Edinburgh.

March: Council leader led march. STV

Roads have been closed to cars in central Edinburgh as the city marks Clean Air Day.

In a series of events to raise awareness of the need to tackle air pollution, a march involving groups of schoolchildren took place from the Mound towards George Street.

There will also be yoga sessions and talks from experts during a two-day event called the Edinburgh Summer Summit.

Temporary landscaping and seating will be installed along the Mound and George Street, while the public will also be able to try out electric cars and bikes.

Parts of both streets were closed to traffic on Thursday morning.

Council leader Adam McVey and transport convener Lesley Macinnes were among those attending the march.

'Over the two days we will be monitoring the impact the road closures have on the environment, in particular air quality and noise.' Transport convener Lesley Macinnes

Councillor Macinnes said: "Improving the quality of the air that we breathe is a top priority for the capital.

"The fun and engaging activities we've planned for Clean Air Day will highlight the simple steps that can be taken to help reduce emissions and make the air cleaner and healthier for everyone.

"Over the two days we will be monitoring the impact the road closures have on the environment, in particular air quality and noise.

"We're also looking forward to raising awareness of the wider City Centre Transformation project, which is about creating an action plan for an Edinburgh that is sustainable, healthy and safe for our future generations."

The Scottish Government earlier announced further funding to promote the take-up of electric vehicles, as part of its target to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2032.

The budget for the Low Carbon Transport Loan has been increased from £8m to £20m.

Funding for electric vehicles in public sector fleets has also been quadrupled to £4.8m.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.