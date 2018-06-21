Teacher sent ex-pupil photo of himself in the shower

Richard Sharpe also sent sexual messages to the pupil when he worked at an Edinburgh school.

School: Sharpe taught at Currie Community High School in Edinburgh. STV

A teacher who sent a picture of himself in the shower and sexual messages to a former pupil has been struck off.

Richard Sharpe also sent pictures of himself in his underwear to the female pupil while he taught at Currie Community High School in Edinburgh.

Sharpe admitted two charges at the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) and agreed to be removed from the teaching register.

The English teacher admitted sending an image of himself in the shower and two images of himself in his underwear to the former student between August 2016 and October 2016.

He further admitted sending messages of a "sexually suggestive nature" via social media to the same former student, who was referred to as Pupil A.

The incidents are said to have happened in the 2016/17 academic year.

He has been ruled "unfit to teach" and struck off.

A spokesman for Edinburgh City Council said: "It would be inappropriate to comment on personnel issues."

