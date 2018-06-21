Train to be named after MND campaigner Gordon Aikman

ScotRail announced one of their InterCity trains would bear the campaigner's name.

Campaign: Gordon Aikman was diagnosed aged 29. ©STV

A ScotRail train will be named after Gordon Aikman, the late Motor Neurone Disease (MND) campaigner.

The rail operator's managing director Alex Hynes has announced that one of its high-speed InterCity trains would bear the campaigner's name.

Mr Aikman was a fundraiser and campaigner for patients with the disease.

He was diagnosed with the condition at the age of just 29, and died last year.

The announcement coincides with Global MND Awareness Day on Thursday.

An unveiling of the train will take place later this year.

Train: An InterCity train will bear his name.

Mr Hynes said: "Since MND Scotland were named as the official charity partner to the ScotRail Alliance in April 2017, our customers and employees have raised more than £104,000.

"That means we're on track to smash our target for the three-year partnership, but, there's still much more we can do.

"By naming one of our trains after Gordon Aikman, we hope to honour his memory, create a legacy, and continue to raise awareness far beyond the length of our partnership with MND Scotland."

MND Scotland CEO Craig Stockton said: "This announcement is fantastic. It is a wonderful tribute to everything Gordon did to raise awareness of MND, and this train will continue to do that for years to come.

"We are very grateful for everything the ScotRail Alliance has done to support us this MND Awareness Week. It's a truly great finish to the week."

Mr Aikman's husband Joe Pike said: "We are incredibly touched that the ScotRail Alliance has decided to honour Gordon's memory in this way.

"Days before he died last spring, Gordon made a video to help persuade the ScotRail Alliance to make MND Scotland its chosen charity.

"He would be delighted that since then the company and its people have been so enthusiastic in their support - not just fundraising over £104,000 for care and research, but raising the profile of the disease which kills so many people across Scotland each year."

