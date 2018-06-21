Rip It Up: Exhibition of Scottish pop music launches

The National Museum of Scotland exhibition explores the nation's musical culture.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5800295486001-scottish-pop-exhibition.jpg" />

The first major exhibition dedicated to Scottish pop music has opened at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Rip It Up - The Story of Scottish Pop, explores the musical culture of the nation over more than half a century.

Iconic costumes, memorabilia, instruments and props have gone on display, many for the first time.

Artists and bands featured include Lulu, The Rezillos, Midge Ure, Simple Minds, The Skids, Big Country, Garbage, Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers.

Some of the exhibits include clothing worn by Shirley Manson and the Bay City Rollers, and other objects on loan from Garbage and Simple Minds.

Visitors will be able to see a guitar which was set on fire by Billy Clyro as they played at the Reading festival in 2013.

Curator Stephen Allen said: "We realised there was a real interest in pop and popular culture.

"Pop music is now 60 years old, so it's very mature, the artists who were around have collected great items and stories to tell.

"We really wanted to reflect that."

