Plans to merge schools together dropped by council

Parents and pupils had demonstrated against the proposals for the west of Edinburgh.

Schools: Plans affect Wester Hailes Education Centre. STV

Controversial plans to merge schools in the west of Edinburgh have been dropped.

The city council is consulting on changes to its schools estate to meet rising pupil numbers.

On Thursday, the education committee choose an option which does not involve any relocations or closures.

Earlier, pupils and parents had staged a demonstration at the city chambers against alternative proposals.

Pupils and parents from Currie Community High School, Wester Hailes Education Centre, Woodlands Special School and Balerno High School were among the group which demonstrated.

Initial plans had suggested a merger between the schools in Currie and Wester Hailes.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5798012850001-school-merger-protest.jpg" />

Education convener Ian Perry said: "From the very start of the informal consultation we actively encouraged people to make their views known and I would like to thank everyone who has taken part.

"The decision has been taken to go out to statutory consultation with Option 1 and my motivation in this process has always been to provide the best education possible for all the young people in the West and South West of the city to ensure equality and inclusion.

"We will of course continue to work with the local community to find ways to improve the attainment in Wester Hailes and have agreed to set up a working group to develop a long term plan to maximise the educational and other opportunities for young people in the area.

"I am sure everyone agrees we want best education possible for all the young people in the west and south west of Edinburgh."

