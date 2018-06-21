Person trapped after two car crash in East Lothian

Emergency services were called after two cars collided in North Berwick.

Crash: Emergency services were called.

A person has been trapped in a car after a crash in East Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Kingston Farm Cottages in North Berwick at around 6.10pm on Thursday.

Two cars were involved in the collision, and one person was unable to get out of their vehicle.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance trying to free them.

