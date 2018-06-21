Worker dies after incident at Midlothian industrial estate

A 47-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Death: The man worked at Mayfield Industrial Estate.

A man has died after an incident at an industrial estate in Midlothian.

Emergency services were called to Mayfield Industrial Estate in Dalkeith, shortly before 2pm on Wednesday.

A 47-year-old worker had been involved in an incident in which he suffered fatal injuries.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were in attendance, but he died at the scene.

An investigation is now being launched by the force and Health and Safety Executive.

A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.