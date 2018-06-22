Search launched to find teenager missing from home
Hamid Iqbal was last seen in Leith, Edinburgh, on Sunday but has failed to return home.
A search has been launched to find a missing teenager.
The 16-year-old is Asian, 5ft 6in and has black wavy hair.
He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with a hood, dark trousers and cream trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
