Search launched to find teenager missing from home

Hamid Iqbal was last seen in Leith, Edinburgh, on Sunday but has failed to return home.

Hamid Iqbal: Police have made an appeal.

A search has been launched to find a missing teenager.

The 16-year-old is Asian, 5ft 6in and has black wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with a hood, dark trousers and cream trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

