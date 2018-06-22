Five held after drugs worth £200,000 found in police raids

Three men and two woman appear in court after diamorphine seized in Fife.

Five people appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Five people have appeared in court after drugs worth nearly £200,000 were found during police raids in Fife.

Diamorphine was seized after searches of properties in Aberdour Road, Burntisland and Kiln Wynd, Kirkcaldy earlier this week.

Three men, aged 38, 36 and 32, and two women, aged 32 and 30, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police said the drugs recovered had a potential street value of more than £180,000.

Detective Inspector Lynne McQuade, from Fife Division's CID, said: "Thanks to vital intelligence received from the public, a significant quantity of Class A drugs have been seized before they could cause harm within the local communities.

"Tackling organised crime, which includes drug offences, remains at the top of our priorities. Under Operation Prospect, work is ongoing throughout Fife every day to target such criminality.

"We'd encourage anyone with concerns or information about drug crime to contact us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.

"All reports will be thoroughly investigated and further action taken, wherever appropriate."

Information on drug crime can be reported to Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

