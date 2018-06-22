  • STV
  • MySTV

Man who murdered postwoman at house party jailed for life

STV

Nicholas Rogers was ordered to serve at least 16 years in jail for the murder of Alex Stuart.

Murder: Rogers, right, was jailed for life.
Murder: Rogers, right, was jailed for life.

A man who brutally murdered a postwoman has been jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 16 years.

Nicholas Rogers fatally stabbed Alex Stuart at a house party in Cuddyside, Peebles last August.

He attacked the 22-year-old seconds after stating: "I may as well kill somebody."

On Friday, Rogers returned to the High Court in Glasgow having earlier been convicted of murder.

Jurors had rejected claims the 28-year-old, who had a history of mental illness, was suffering from an "abnormality of the mind" at the time.

Lord Summers jailed Rogers for life as members of Miss Stuart's family sobbed in court.

The judge said it was clear the killer had been in "possession of his faculties" and had ignored warnings not to mix alcohol with drugs. He added the stabbing was not a "spur of the moment" crime.

'Alex Stuart was a popular figure and her death is a tragedy for her family and the whole community.'
Lord Summers

Lord Summers went on: "You said: 'I may as well kill somebody' - that is what you did.

"Alex Stuart was a popular figure and her death is a tragedy for her family and the whole community."

Rogers refused to look at Alex's relatives as he was then led handcuffed to the cells.

Jurors earlier heard how Rogers had turned up at the house swigging from a bottle of gin.

Rebecca Allen, a friend of Miss Stuart, said she did not get "good vibes" as Rogers was acting strange.

He later fell asleep, but awoke and stomped into the kitchen.

Rogers came out clutching a knife believing Alex and Rebecca had been laughing at him.

He yelled he was an "evil b******" and a "bad person".

Miss Allen said: "I was trying to reason with him, but it was not working. Alex was in total shock."

Jurors heard he then held the knife "like a dagger" at his shoulder.

He then chillingly stated: "I have f***** it now - I may as well kill somebody."

'I was trying to reason with him, but it was not working. Alex was in total shock.'
Rebecca Allen, witness

Miss Allen told the court: "I said there was no need for this. I kept saying that I wanted to get home for my wee girl."

He said: "There is no point, you will tell on me. I am going to jail anyway."

Miss Allen then remembered Rogers striking her friend Miss Stuart in the chest.

Miss Stuart died that day in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Rogers was later held by police and stated: "Why did I do it? I am going to jail. I stabbed her. I don't want her to die. I wish I had never done it."

The trial heard how Rogers had previous mental health troubles.

This included him wanting to be known as "The Beast" - a character from the James McAvoy film Split about someone who has different personalities.

His then -girlfriend had tried to get him help.

A psychiatric nurse later marked him under a heading "risk to others".

His lawyer had asked jurors to convict him of the reduced charge of culpable homicide due to his diminished responsibility.

Victoria Dow, defending, said: "He is at pains to make clear that he suffers from revulsion for his conduct."

The advocate added Rogers wants to study psychology while in jail to "better understand" how he found himself in such a situation.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.