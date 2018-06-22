New City Pass launched for tourists visiting Edinburgh

It is the the first such ticket to be launched since 2013 and gives access to 17 attractions.

Pass: Entry to Scott Monument included.

A new city-wide ticket has been launched giving visitors entry to 17 attractions in and around Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh City Pass is the first such card to be introduced since 2013, and includes a guide to the city.

The includes access to the Edinburgh Dungeon, the Georgian House, the Scott Monument as well as the National Mining Museum in Newtongrange.

It is separate from the Royal Edinburgh Ticket offered by Lothian Buses which offers fast-track admission to Edinburgh Castle, Holyrood Palace and Royal Yacht Britannia.

The city pass is available for one to three days, costing between £45 and £65.

Last year saw record numbers of visitors for many Edinburgh attractions.

Geoff Morrison, of Open Scotland said: "Tourism is becoming increasingly experiential. Visitors are looking for immersion in local culture and unique personal experiences.

"The Edinburgh Pass is a fantastic example of local businesses working together to unlock these opportunities."

Paul Wakefield, of Marketing Edinburgh, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Open Pass Scotland on this exciting new product for visitors to our wonderful city.

"We have wanted to provide this type of experience for some time and it's great that Geoff and the team at Open Pass Scotland have been able to realise this ambition."

He continued: "Edinburgh enjoys over 4.2 million visitors each year and their experience is of paramount importance to all those involved within the tourism and hospitality sector to ensure as full an experience as possible while also ensuring a happy equilibrium between locals, businesses and visitors.

"As the official guide to the city, edinburgh.org will host all of the information about the new city pass and we're confident the money-saving ticket will be popular with visitors."

