John Leslie cleared of sexual assault in nightclub

The former TV presenter was accused of groping a woman in an Edinburgh nightclub.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5800799602001-news-180621-leslie-16x9.jpg" />

Former TV presenter John Leslie has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Edinburgh.

The former Blue Peter presenter was accused of putting his hands down her trousers and touching her bottom.

The woman, who cannot be identified, was on her hen night at Atik nightclub in June 2017.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court, the case against Leslie was found not proven, a verdict of acquittal.

Appearing under his real name John Stott, the former Blue Peter presenter denied the charge against him.

During the trial, CCTV of the pair dancing in the busy club was played to the court and the woman said it could not be seen exactly when the alleged incident happened.

The Sheriff said he found it a "difficult decision" as the evidence from the bride to be "on its own appears to be a credible and reliable account".

'CCTV and DNA proves that no assault took place.' John Leslie

He said taking the case as a whole the evidence from the defence "adds up to a combination of factors" that caused reasonable doubt.

The 53-year-old read a statement outside the court following Sheriff Adrian Cottam's verdict.

He said: "I'm relieved that the court's verdict cleared my name.

"Because I know I did nothing wrong that night a year ago and I've said so from the very beginning, CCTV and DNA proves that no assault took place.

"It's now time to move on from this year of hell.

"I'd like to thank my mum, dad and brother and those closes to me for getting me through this ordeal. Without their support, I wouldn't be here today."

