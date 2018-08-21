  • STV
Social Bite launches Wee Sleep Out for youngsters   

Morag Robertson

Wee Sleep Out events will take place on Friday, November 9 across the country.

Wee Sleep Out: Being held in November. Social Bite

Homelessness charity, Social Bite, has launched the Wee Sleep Out initiative for youngsters.

The national awareness-raising and fundraising campaign aims to empower Scotland's young people to join the charity's mission to end homelessness.

Young people between the ages of eight and 16 are being called upon to organise their very own Wee Sleep Outs on Friday, November 9.

Supported by teachers, youth leaders, parents and guardians, the initiative is part of Scotland's Year of Young People 2018.

Children can choose any location, from gardens and school grounds to community halls, living rooms or sports centres, and there will be no sign-up fee and no minimum fundraising target.

The idea is to make it accessible to all, but young people are encouraged to raise as much as they can to contribute to the charity's campaign.

Social Bite's adult version, Sleep in the Park, will take place on Saturday, December 8 and money raised from both events will go towards Social Bite's wider Sleep in the Park total.

One of the charity's newest projects is the Housing First project, which is expected to take 800 rough sleepers off the streets by 2020.

Co-founder of Social Bite and organiser of the Wee Sleep Out, Alice Thompson, said: "The success of Sleep in the Park last year was overwhelming.

"To bring 8000 people together and raise £4m in the process was incredible, and this year we want the young people of Scotland to join us.

"There's been a real appetite from the young people of Scotland looking to get involved, and a number of them got in touch after Sleep in the Park, offering their support."

She added: "We even had Cody McManus, aged nine, brave the Beast from the East and sleep out in an igloo in his back garden - raising £1000 for the cause.

"We're proud to launch the Wee Sleep Out during Scotland's Year of Young People and give the young people in this country a voice.

"We want people of all ages to get involved with Social Bite's mission to eradicate homelessness and we're inviting young people across the country to get creative and take the lead by organising their own Wee Sleep Out."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.