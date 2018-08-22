  • STV
Dog rescued after being trapped down rabbit hole for hours

Morag Robertson

Firefighters rescued Bear from an underground rabbit warren in Linlithgow.

Bear: Rescued by firefighters.
Bear: Rescued by firefighters. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A dog has been rescued after being trapped in an underground rabbit warren for four hours.

Firefighters were called to a field on Falkirk Road in Linlithgow on Monday to help the distressed chorkie Bear.

They used specialist equipment to detect the faint sound of the dog's heartbeat, after it had been stuck for hours underground.

The equipment is usually used in urban search and rescue situations to locate people in collapsed buildings.

Bear was rescued and given comfort from the firefighters before being reunited with his owner.

The pet, who was described as "bewildered", is now fully recovered from the stress.

Watch manager, Alan Roy, said: "This was certainly one of our most unusual call-outs.

"The crew initially tried to find the dog by digging into the field without success - but we were determined not to give up on this brave little animal.

"The life detector listening equipment is used in urban search and rescue situations where we try to locate people in collapsed buildings.

"Using a series of sequences we were able to pinpoint the approximate location of Bear who was stuck down one of the rabbit warrens."

Firefighters: Listened to his heartbeat.
Firefighters: Listened to his heartbeat. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

He added: "We dug down and were able to retrieve the dog who appeared a bit bewildered but in good health.

"It was crucial we acted as quick as possible so the animal didn't injure itself.

"He was hydrated with water after his ordeal and after some cuddles from the crew and his owner he looked set to go chasing the rabbits again."

This is not the first time Scottish Fire and Rescue have stepped into an unusual animal rescue.

In 2016, firefighters helped Edinburgh Zoo during a dental procedure involving Bertus the one-horned Indian rhino.

They used skills usually used of searching collapsed buildings to safely manoeuvre the two-tonne animal safely into the correct position for the operation.

Firefighters were also called to East Kilbride in early 2016 to battle through challenging conditions and save the life of a horse.

Using rope and water rescue, firefighters worked to free the 440kg female horse, Flashdance, from two-feet of mud at the bottom of slope.

The crew enlisted the help of a nearby farmer whose JCB digger was used to scoop away six feet of mud - allowing firefighters to get underneath the animal, secure ropes around her body and hoist her clear.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.