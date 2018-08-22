Man stabbed twice after trying to defend women during row

Dean Anderson was brutally attacked by David Hall in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh.

Police: Victim came to the aid of two women. ©SNS Group

A man who stabbed a stranger twice in an unprovoked assault has been jailed for seven and a half years.

David Hall, 39, carried out the brutal attack on Dean Anderson near a canal path in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, in April.

Mr Anderson came to the aid of two women who were being threatened by Hall after his Staffordshire Bull Terrier began snarling at their pet.

He disarmed Hall of a hammer but he then produced a knife and stabbed his victim.

Judge Lady Rae ordered Hall from Edinburgh, who has 38 previous convictions, nine of which are for carrying a weapon, to be monitored in the community for five years after his release from prison.

She told him: "Your victim was only trying to help two women.

"You had two potential weapons with you. Your victim managed to disarm you of the hammer, but you assaulted him with a knife.

"You then behaved in a disgraceful manner towards the police who were simply carrying out their duty."

The High Court in Glasgow heard that after stabbing Mr Anderson, Hall told him: "I have stabbed you a couple of times, you c***."

Hall admitted assaulting Mr Anderson to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing said "matters escalated" as the women began arguing with Hall and he called one of them a "f****** cow".

Mr Anderson suffered stab wounds to his chest and back. One was potentially life-threatening.

When police later arrested Hall, he became abusive, threatened to bite off their noses and head butt them and told one officer: "I will batter you."

Solicitor advocate Sandra Walker, representing Hall, said: "He accepts full responsibility and appears to be genuinely remorseful."

