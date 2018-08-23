Freedom of Edinburgh stripped from Myanmar leader 

Auan San Suu Kyi was accused of ignoring violence against Rohingya Muslims in her country.

Auan San Suu Kyi: Was given the honour in 2005. AP

Former Nobel peace prize laureate Auan San Suu Kyi has had the Freedom of Edinburgh revoked amid the Rohingya crisis.

City councillors agreed unanimously to strip the Myanmar leader of the honour following claims she has ignored violence against Rohingya Muslims in the Buddhist-majority country she represents.

The UN has described the Myanmar military's actions in Rakhine state as "textbook ethnic cleansing".

More than 700,000 Muslim-majority Rohingya have fled the region to neighbouring Bangladesh due to widespread persecution.

Ms Suu Kui has refused to condemn the alleged brutality of government troops, however, sparking worldwide outcry.

She was given the Freedom of Edinburgh in 2005, for her support of democracy while under house arrest.

Today she was stripped of it with immediate effect after a unanimous vote by all Edinburgh councillors.

Edinburgh follows Dublin, Newcastle and Oxford in revoking an honour from Ms Suu Kyi.

It's the first time that Edinburgh has stripped a Freedom of the City honour since 1890. Irish politician Charles Parnell lost his amid a love affair scandal.

