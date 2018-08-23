Search after women's clothes found abandoned on beach

Police searched Gullane Beach with the Dog Unit and coastguard but no one was found.

A search has been launched after a pile of clothes were found abandoned on a beach.

A member of the public contacted officers on Wednesday at around 5.25pm fearing that someone may have gone into the water at Gullane Beach, East Lothian.

The caller had found a pile of women's clothing folded, just north of the Muirfield Golf Course, but could not see anyone in the area.

The clothes included a khaki M&S jacket with flowers on the right side, a red M&S long-sleeved t-shirt and red leather shoes with laces and white soles.

Officers searched the beach with the Dog Unit and coastguard, but no one was found.

It has also been established that there are currently no reports of any missing people who would have been wearing clothing matching those found.

Sergeant Crawford Laing said: "While we have had no reports of any missing women wearing clothing such as this, we will continue to conduct local enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"There may be a perfectly simple explanation for these items being left on the beach and anyone who knows who they belong to is asked to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

