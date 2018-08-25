Pensioner jailed for sex offences against children

James Rennie has been jailed for three and a half years and put on the sex offenders register.

James Rennie: Jailed for historic sex offences against children. Police Scotland

A 72-year-old man has been jailed for sexually abusing children in Fife.

James Rennie, also known as James Black, was sentenced to three and a half years at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Rennie, from Edinburgh, has also been indefinitely placed on the sex offenders register for the historic offences committed nearly 40 years ago.

The abuse took place in the Tayport area between 1977 and 1981 and were reported to police in 2016.

Police Scotland has praised the "strength and courage" of Rennie's victims and insisted that complaints of sexual abuse will always be investigated no matter when they took place.

Detective Constable Kenny Watt of Fife's Public Protection Unit said: "Rennie's conviction is due to the courage and strength of the victims in coming forward, and I hope that a prison sentence has helped to give them some sense of closure.

"Time is no barrier to reporting sexual crimes. I would encourage any members of the public who may have information about anyone responsible for such offences to contact Police Scotland on 101."

It can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

