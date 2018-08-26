One man dies and another arrested after disturbance

A 64-year-old man died in hospital after taking unwell during the incident.

Disturbance: A man has died and another arrested. PA

One man has died and another arrested following a disturbance in Edinburgh.

Police were called to the incident which occurred in the Castle Street, Frederick Street and Princes Street Gardens areas between 12.40pm and 1.25pm on Saturday.

Officers also attended Home Street at around 2.10pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a man behaving in a threatening manner.

During this time a 64-year-old man took unwell within the premises and subsequently died in hospital.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a series of disorder offences in Edinburgh City Centre.

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 27 August.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grainger from Gayfield CID said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly died yesterday during this incident.

"Our inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances and I would appeal to any members of the public who were in the City Centre, Tollcross and surrounding area, and who witnessed what happened, to come forward to assist with our investigation."

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101.

