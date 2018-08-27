Two cats rescued after being found dumped in lay-by

The cats, named Lucy and Julius, were discovered in Larbert on Wednesday, August 22.

Two cats were rescued after being dumped in a lay-by.

The Scottish SPCA said they were found in a very distressed state.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Stephanie Kirk said: "We were called out to rescue two cats that were both very distressed but fortunately had not been injured.

"The cats were not close to any houses and were found on a quiet country road so we feel they may have been abandoned.

"The cats are a three-year-old black female named Lucy who is chipped but unfortunately these details are not up to date, along with a black entire male, who we have named Julius, who was wearing a blue collar.

"Both cats are now in safe hands, and being cared for by the team at our centre in Lanarkshire.

"They'll stay in our care until we can find them a loving forever home.

"If anyone recognises Lucy and Julius we'd urge them to contact us as we are keen to identify the person responsible for abandoning them."

