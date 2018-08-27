Aiden Moffat made his debut at Knockhill Racing Circuit at the age of 16.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5827388701001-scotsman-reaches-fifth-season-of-pro-racing-aged-only-21.jpg" />

At the age of just 21, Aiden Moffat is already in his fifth season as a professional racing driver in the British Tour Car Championship.

After making his debut aged just 16, the Midlothian man has gone on to prove himself as one of the best young racers in the country.

He told STV News he has his sights set on pushing to the very top.

"I think it helps when you're 16 and you don't understand what fear is - you don't understand how much it costs to repair a car if you stick it in the wall - brave stupid, it's a fine line," he said.

"You're just sitting down and you're like 'well it can't be that hard' but it's actually very difficult - fitness is a big thing.

"When you put a car in front of you and behind you, it's also got a mental aspect."

He said as well as having to be physically healthy, you need to be mentally healthy to handle the pressure.

"If you feel physically fit then mentally you tend to be in a better state also," he added.

"In a championship like this just a silly mistake can take you from first place to fifth."

Aiden has been on the journey to develop as a racer from an early age.

Aiden Moffat: Professional racing driver. Aiden Moffat Racing

Despite admitting he was just as keen a footballer, he went on to win the Scottish Junior Banger Racer title in 2010, and went on to become a junior karting champion just a year later.

Aiden's life changed in 2013 when he was given the opportunity to compete in British Tour Car Championship - becoming the youngest driver ever to compete.

In 2014 he launched his own team and scored his first points, and the season after that gave him his first podium finish.

2017 proved to be the young racer's coming of age, taking not one, but two round wins - firstly at Donington Park and then on to the challenging Brands Hatch GP circuit.

"In the first stage we came 25th and that was like a win to us," he said.

"To then come out and have an outright win was a massive thing for us.

"I felt that was the moment that it felt like 'you're good enough, you deserve to be here, you have what it takes'".

Touring cars may not be a household sport, but it is one in which Scots have a rich history.

John McClelland and Gordon Sheddan are both multiple championship winners, while the late David Leslie also competed at the highest level.

With the skill he has demonstrated so far, there is no reason to assume that Aiden will not be included in the same roll of honour.

Now back at Knockhill where it all began, Aiden will be hoping to stand upon the podium once again.

