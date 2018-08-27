Police called to airport to wake up 'nuisance' oil worker 

Ryan Gallon, 23, shouted, swore and struggled with officers at Edinburgh Airport.

Police: Gallon has a previous conviction for airport violence. STV

Restaurant staff at Edinburgh Airport had to call for police help when they were unable to wake a sleeping oil worker.

Ryan Gallon, 23, admitted shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and struggling with officers after they roused him from a deep slumber in The Gathering.

The 23-year-old from Portsoy, Aberdeenshire, appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance, which happened around 10.30am on June 2 this year.

Fiscal Depute Stewart Simpson told the court Gallon reacted angrily when police woke him up as he dozed at a table.

Mr Simpson said: "He became aggressive and told them 'F.....g leave me alone'".

He then said: "For f...'s sake, I can't believe I've missed another flight" and began struggling with the officers.

Defence solicitor, Graeme Clark, said his client was an off-shore oil worker and had gone home the day before the incident.

He had not slept and had gone straight to Edinburgh Airport.

Mr Clark said: "He had a couple of pints at the bar and woke up to find he had missed his flight."

Gallon, he said, later went back to Aberdeen Airport and got a flight from there.

Sheriff Cook told Gallon, who has a previous conviction for airport violence: "You are a nuisance."

He fined him £600 to be paid at £100 a month.

