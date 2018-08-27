Police launch appeal to trace missing Dunfermline man 

James Kerr is believed to be travelling in a silver/grey Vauxhall Vectra.

Police: James Kerr, 40, was last seen in the Beveridge Street area. Police Scotland and Google

Police are growing concerned for a Dunfermline man who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

James Kerr, 40, was last seen in the Beveridge Street area around 1.45pm on Sunday.

But officers said he made telephone contact with a family member on Monday.

He is believed to be travelling in a silver/grey Vauxhall Vectra with the registration plate AG57 KSO.

Inspector Ian Poolman, of from Glenrothes Police Station, said: "This is unusual behaviour for James and we are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen, or spoken to James, since yesterday afternoon, to come forward.

"Equally anyone who may have seen the vehicle we believe him to be travelling in, or knows of his current whereabouts, is asked to get in touch with officers."

James is described as white, around 5ft 10in, of stocky build and with short, mousey-brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jumper with light blue stripes and a Bench logo on the left hand side of the chest.

James was also wearing dark blue jeans and blue Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2093 of 27 August.

