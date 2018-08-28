Blaze rips through Sikh temple during fire attack 

Emergency services were called to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara shortly after 5am on Tuesday.

Fire: Blaze treated as deliberate. STV

A Sikh temple has deliberately been set on fire in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara shortly after 5am on Tuesday.

The front door was set on fire while areas inside the building were also damaged by the flames.

Around 20 firefighters were called to the blaze.

Blaze: Door set on fire. STV

In a post on social media, the organisation said: "We regret to inform you that Guru Nanak Gurdwara suffered an arson attack this morning at 5am.

"Someone tried to burn down the front door.

"There's a lot of internal smoke damage and access to Gurdwara Sahib has been denied by police until smoke clears and is safe to enter.

"Sri Guru Granth Sahib Jee's Saroops are untouched but Devan Hall has major smoke damage.

"Investigations are ongoing and forensic officers are on site.

"Please note access to Gurdwara Sahib is not possible at this point.

"We will aim to keep Sangat updated as much as possible."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were alerted to a fire at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Sheriff Brae at around 5.05am on Tuesday.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the flames at the front door.

"Some of the building's interior also sustained smoke damage.

"A joint investigation is currently under way to determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "Our fire investigation team is still at the scene.

"The door was set alight.

"It's being treated as deliberate."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.