Edinburgh set for UK's longest legal graffiti wall

Around 60 artists from across Europe will each decorate a section of the wall.

Wall: Before the graffiti.

Graffiti artists from across Europe are descending on the capital to create the UK's longest legal graffiti wall.

Around 60 artists from Scotland, England, Ireland, Poland, Spain and Germany will each decorate a section of the wall close to Ocean Terminal at the Rock the Dock Graffiti Jam on Saturday.

With 330m in total being decorated - 165m on each side - the temporary graffiti wall will become the UK's longest, surpassing the current longest one in Dundee by 190m.

The council-owned site forms part of the proposed tram to Newhaven and this initiative is seen as an ideal opportunity to breathe new life into the area before work gets under way.

Rock the Dock is being jointly led by Leith-based hip-hop education organisation, The State, roller rink and indoor skatepark, The Boardwalk, and Scotland's graffiti, street art and mural specialists, Mainline and Spectrum Arts.

Rock the Dock: On Saturday.

The event on Saturday is open to all and will run between 9am and 9pm, with three free workshops throughout the day.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: "This is a tremendously exciting project and I'm really looking forward to seeing the wall being transformed by the graffiti jam.

"Rock the Dock is a great example of how the council can bring people and groups together to create something special for the local community - bringing some much-needed life to the area and supporting the work of graffiti artists in Edinburgh and further afield."

