Harry and Meghan's wedding outfits to go on display

The Duchess's Givenchy wedding dress will be one of the outfits on display.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Outfits seen up close. PA

Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hoping to relive their May nuptials will soon be able to see their famous wedding outfits up close at Holyrood Palace.

Queen Mary's 1932 diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, lent to Meghan by the Queen for the star-studded ceremony, will be on public display for the first time.

The Duchess's Givenchy wedding dress, created by British designer Claire Waight Keller, will be one of a number of outfits on display at A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex.

Fashion lovers and royal enthusiasts alike will be able to see details of the silk gown, its train and well-recognised boat neckline.

The intricate five metre-long veil, on which flowers of the 53 Commonwealth countries are embroidered along with Wintersweet and a California Poppy, will also be on display.

A copy of Harry's Savile Row-tailored uniform will feature at the exhibition, which will begin at wedding site Windsor Castle before making its way up to Holyrood Palace.

The specially commissioned frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals was made by Dege & Skinner and paired with a pair of trousers made of blue and black wool barathea.

A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex will be at Windsor Castle from October 26 to January 6, and at Holyrood Palace from June 14 to October 6 next year.

