Man arrested after Sikh temple deliberately set on fire

Fire crews were called to the Guru Nanak Gurdware in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Edinburgh: Guru Nanak Gurdwara was set on fire. STV

A man has been arrested after a Sikh temple was deliberately set on fire in Edinburgh.

The emergency services were called to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara shortly after 5am on Tuesday.

They found the building's door on fire and its entrance was damaged by flames.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested by police, who say their investigation is still ongoing.

On Tuesday, detective inspector Clark Martin from Gayfield CID, said: "Fortunately the fire was extinguished relatively quickly and no one was injured.

"Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the temple, or in the Sheriff Brae area during the early hours of Tuesday morning, should contact police immediately."

The Church of Scotland expressed its sympathy to Edinburgh's Sikh community following the fire.

Church moderator Susan Brown added: "I am glad no-one was injured and extend sympathy to the Sikh community in Edinburgh."

