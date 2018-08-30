Queensferry Crossing improves journey reliability in first year

Shields and hard shoulders on the bridge helped reduce the impact of wind, accidents and breakdowns.

The Queensferry Crossing has improved the reliability of journeys across the Firth of Forth in the year since it opened, according to new analysis.

Transport Scotland said the wind shields and hard shoulders on the new bridge helped reduce the impact of high winds, accidents and breakdowns in contrast to the long delays experienced in the past on the Forth Road Bridge.

The £1.34bn crossing over the Firth of Forth opened to traffic on August 30 last year as a replacement to using the Forth Road Bridge (FRB), coming in under budget but completed eight months later than first estimated.

Since the new bridge opened, there have been 14 occasions when the FRB would have had to close to high sided vehicles, Transport Scotland said.

On the Queensferry Crossing it typically takes around one hour to restore normal traffic conditions following an incident, compared to one to five hours on the FRB.

An Audit Scotland report published earlier this month found the Queensferry Crossing project was managed effectively and delivered value for money.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "The recent Audit Scotland report recognised the Queensferry Crossing as having delivered its objective of providing a more reliable road link between the Lothians and Fife.

"One year on since opening the new bridge, we are today providing further evidence that shows how reliability of journeys over the Forth have improved in the last twelve months.

"This is in sharp contrast to the lengthy delays seen in the past on the Forth Road Bridge, where an accident or breakdown resulted in huge tailbacks and much longer journeys over the bridge and the surrounding road networks.

"The impacts of incidents on the Queensferry Crossing have been much reduced by making use of the hard shoulders to assist in quicker response times in the recovery of vehicles and allowing for the ability to maintain two lanes of traffic.

"There are clear and significant economic benefits from this reliable crossing for both industry and commuters alike, I am pleased to see this has been recognised by the road haulage industry today."

Queensferry Crossing: Facts and figures

The structure spans 1.7 miles (2.7km) making it the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world.

It was the biggest infrastructure project in Scotland for a generation.

A new world record for the largest continuous underwater concrete pour ever was achieved in 2013 when 16,869 cubic metres of concrete were poured into the water-filled south tower caisson. (It took 15 days of pouring concrete for 24 hours a day.)

Prior to the completion of the final closure sections on the deck, the balanced cantilevers which extend 322m north and south from the central tower, i.e. 644m tip to tip, were recorded by Guinness as the longest ever.

At 210m the bridge towers are the highest in the UK.

