Trams expansion could bring £2.4m of investment to Leith

The cash would be spent on supporting local businesses and improving infrastructure.

Trams: Consultation runs throughout September (file pic). © STV

Businesses along the planned trams expansion route in Edinburgh could share in a £2.4m investment package, the city's council has announced.

The cash would be spent along the proposed route through Leith to Newhaven.

It would include £500,000 to help small independent businesses with short-term cash flow issues and a similar sum to pay for cosmetic improvements and repairs.

A total of £400,000 would be spent on local guides to provide assistance and advice, with the council suggesting this could include helping people with impaired mobility.

The remaining £1m would be used to support local arts, markets, festivals and community development.

Views will be sought on the proposals via an online consultation which will run from September 3 to 30.

In a statement, the council said: "Leith and its neighbouring communities are vibrant, desirable and accessible with a diverse and independent range of shops, restaurants and businesses.

"The proposals are designed to maintain this unique atmosphere and to support affected businesses throughout the proposed period of construction.

"Many of the proposed measures have been developed following feedback from local traders, members of the public and interest groups who previously took part in the first round of public consultation."

As part of the tender, contractors will be required to spend a further £500,000 on infrastructure projects such as parking, signage, delivery spots for local businesses and crossing points for pedestrians and cyclists.

Lesley Macinnes, the council's transport convener, said: "If the project goes ahead, supporting businesses along the route, both during and after construction works, will be a top priority.

"From next week, we are inviting businesses' views on a raft of business support proposals through our online consultation.

"The range of measures we would put in place if the project gets the green light should cater to everyone's needs as effectively as possible.

"Our key aim is to make sure the whole area stays as vibrant and accessible as possible, not just during but also beyond the essential construction phase.

"Plans for taking Trams to Newhaven continue to take shape and we're hugely indebted to businesses, residents and interested organisations for all their help in developing the proposals."

