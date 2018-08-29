Man charged over fires at Sikh temple and Methodist church

The 49-year-old is alleged to have started blazes at both buildings on the same day.

Guru Nanak Gurdwara: Man to appear in court. STV

A man has been charged over a fire at a Sikh temple and at a Methodist church in Edinburgh.

Police and fire crews were called to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Sheriff Brae at around 5am on Tuesday. No-one was injured.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and Police Scotland said he has now been charged over the incident.

He has also been charged in connection with a second fire at The City of Edinburgh Methodist Church in Junction Place which also happened in the early hours of the same day.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The gurdwara, situated in a former church, is the only Sikh centre in the Scottish capital, serving a community of more than 500 people.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A man has now been charged following the suspicious fire at the Sikh Temple in Sheriff Brae, Edinburgh.

"The 49-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday August 30, where he will also appear in relation to a second fire at the Methodist Church in Junction Place which also happened in the early hours of Tuesday August 28."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.