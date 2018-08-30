Metal worth £300,000 stolen from industrial estate

Thieves have pilfered beams and bars from a telecoms firm in Livingston.

Brucefield Industry Park: Thieves struck over Monday night (file pic). 2018 Google

Metal worth around £300,000 has been stolen from an industrial estate.

The break-in at Dael Telecoms in the Brucefield Industry Park, Livingston, West Lothian, happened sometime between 5pm on Monday August 20 and 9am the following morning.

Police believe the thieves will be planning to sell the metal as scrap, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The items stolen include I beams, tower bracing bars, full tower bolt kits, anti-climb equipment and latch-way systems.

Detective constable Greig Muir from Livingston CID said: "We believe whoever was responsible for this theft will look to sell the metal on for scrap and as such would require either one large vehicle, or a number of vehicles.

"As such, anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the Brucefield Industrial Estate on the evening of August 20, or morning of August 21, should contact police immediately.

"In addition, if you have any information that can help us identify and trace those responsible then please also get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact Livingston CID on 101.

