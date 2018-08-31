Man dies after falling from window at block of flats
Emergency services were called to High Street in Inverkeithing, Fife, on Friday.
A man has died after falling from a window at a block of flats.
Emergency services were called to High Street in Inverkeithing, Fife, at 8.15am on Friday.
The man was pronounced dead on the street.
An area has been taped off by police while investigations are carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife were called to a block of flats in Hope Street, Inverkeithing, at around 8.15am on Friday following a report that a 43-year-old man had sadly been found dead.
"The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.