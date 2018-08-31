Man dies after falling from window at block of flats

Emergency services were called to High Street in Inverkeithing, Fife, on Friday.

Death: Man was pronounced dead. (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations) Fife Jammer Locations

A man has died after falling from a window at a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to High Street in Inverkeithing, Fife, at 8.15am on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead on the street.

An area has been taped off by police while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife were called to a block of flats in Hope Street, Inverkeithing, at around 8.15am on Friday following a report that a 43-year-old man had sadly been found dead.

"The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.