Woman dies after crash between car and towed trailer

The 38-year-old died at the scene of the crash on the B913 in Saline, Fife.

Crash: Woman died in Fife.

A woman has died after a crash between a car and a towed trailer in Fife.

At around 10am on Thursday, the woman's Vauxhall Astra collided with a trailer, which was being towed by a Land Rover Discovery, on the B913 in Saline.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are carrying out inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: "Tragically, this incident has resulted in the female driver of the Astra sustaining injuries, which she could not recover from.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family at this time."

He added: "We are still in the process of trying to establish exactly what has happened during the collision and would urge any motorists who were on the road at the time, and can assist with our inquiries, to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.