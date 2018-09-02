Man mowed down by car on street in attempted murder

The incident happened on Glebe Road in Whitburn, West Lothian, at 7pm on Saturday.

A man has been mowed down by a car in an attempted murder.



A group of men had an altercation before a black Fiat Punto was driven at a 30-year-old man.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a number of serious injuries.

The Fiat made off from the scene and headed towards Armadale while a black Audi A5, which had been travelling in convoy, headed towards Fauldhouse.

Sergeant Andrew McGhee said: "We are treating this incident extremely seriously and are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on Saturday night.

"As part of this investigation we want to trace the driver and any passengers from within the Punto and Audi and if you can help us identify any of these individuals then please contact police immediately.

"In addition anyone with any further information relating to this inquiry should also get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

