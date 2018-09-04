Road 'much safer' after urban speed cameras installed

The pioneering scheme in Edinburgh has seen a reduction in collisions and injuries.

Old Dalkeith Road: Speeders slowed by cameras. PA/ Google 2017

Scotland's first urban average speed cameras have significantly improved safety on a road in Edinburgh.

The £113,000 system on Old Dalkeith Road went live a year ago today with the aim of reducing the number of collisions caused by speeding drivers.

Before the cameras were installed, three in every five vehicles using the road were travelling at speeds in excess of the limit.

But in the past year, operators say, that number has fallen dramatically.

There are now just two offences recorded per day on average, with no traffic-related injuries recorded since the cameras were installed.

Inspector Vincent Fisher of the East Safety Camera Unit said: "Average speed camera systems have a proven record in reducing speeding and improving road safety.

"It was hoped the first installation of such a system in an urban environment would deliver the same results.

"It's clear after the first full year of operation the system has encouraged a significant change in driver behaviour and I would like to personally thank all the drivers who use this route for considering their driving manner and helping to make the road much safer."

Edinburgh Council's transport convener, Lesley Macinnes, added: "These figures are extremely encouraging and demonstrate a real change in driver behaviour as a result of the average speed camera system on Old Dalkeith Road.

"Road safety is critically important to us and we will continue to work with Police Scotland's Safety Camera Unit and the Scottish Safety Camera Programme to monitor the impact of average speed camera systems and how they can reduce the number of injuries on our roads."

