Man with no penis used 'unknown object' during sex

Carlos Delacruz, from Falkirk, left two women in extreme pain after intercourse.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court: Delacruz was jailed for three years.
A man with no penis used an "unknown object" to have sexual relations with two women.

Carlos Delacruz, from Falkirk, told his victims he was self-conscious of his body and preferred to keep the lights off.

Both women contracted thrush and described intercourse with him as extremely painful.

When the matter was reported to the police following the end of the second relationship in May 2017, Delacruz was medically examined and found to have no penis.

He was jailed for three years at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday and placed on the sex offenders' register.

The 35-year-old previously admitted having sex one woman between May 2013, and January 2016, and with the other woman between August 2016 and May 2017, with an unknown object without their consent.

Defence solicitor Cameron Tait told Sheriff Alison Stirling that his client, a Spanish national, had been born a girl, but aged eight or nine began to have a male physical appearance.

'You said you had never had any problems in the past and she thought it was her fault. You left her feeling dirty and used'
Sheriff Alison Stirling

He was called Carlos from the age of 16 and, after studying at university in the United States at the age of 18-22, he returned to Spain and in 2008 was legally declared a male.

Mr Tait said Delacruz' relationship with the two women in Edinburgh had been loving, but he had never had surgery for a penis and had used a prosthetic penis during the sexual acts.

Neither of the women had been aware of this.

The court held Delacruz now had a new partner and they had been together for 12 months.

Sheriff Stirling told Delacruz that his first victim was left to feel it was her fault she couldn't get pregnant.

She said: "You said you had never had any problems in the past and she thought it was her fault. 

"You left her feeling dirty and used."

As for the second woman, the Sheriff said the use of the prosthetic penis had led to extremely painful bleeding.

