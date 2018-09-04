Child approached by 'unknown adult' on way to school

Police have launch inquiry following incident in Livingston on Tuesday morning.

Probe: Child was approached by a stranger. PA

Police have launched an investigation after a child was approached by a stranger as they walked to school.

The youngster was in the Carmondean area of Livingston around 8.15am on Tuesday when they were approached by an adult.

Police said the incident took place outwith school grounds, and the child safely reached school afterwards.

A spokeswoman said: "Police in West Lothian are investigating following a report that a child was approached by an unknown adult in the Carmondean area of Livingston at around 8.15am on Tuesday September 4.

"Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing."

The spokeswoman as unable to say whether the unknown adult was a man or a woman.

West Lothian Council has sent a letter to local parents following the incident.

In it, the council states: "We would encourage parents/carers to remain vigilant and discuss personal safety with their children when out in the community and when they are travelling to and from school.

"If you have any information about this incident, please contact Livingston Police Station on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.