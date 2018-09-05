Drinkers stripped naked in cemetery and danced on graves
Aaron Dennington and Michael Ogilvie left mourners 'outraged' at the Edinburgh cemetery.
Two men stripped naked before dancing on graves in an Edinburgh cemetery.
Aaron Dennington and Michael Ogilvie left mourners "outraged" after taking their clothes off at the city's Eastern Cemetery.
Police who were flagged down by members of the public found the men naked with alcohol containers lying on the ground.
Fiscal Depute Christine Danbolt told Sheriff Adrian Cottam that people who had been visiting their mother's grave were outraged.
Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard the pair had been drinking in Ogilvie's father memory during the incident at 11.15am on May 15.
Dennington, 35, of Jane Street, Edinburgh, was fined £240 on Wednesday after pleading guilty to committing a public indecency by removing his clothes, exposing his buttocks and genitals and dancing and standing on graves.
Ogilvie previously admitted his offence and was earlier fined the same amount.
