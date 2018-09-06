Knife attacker who left victim 'covered in blood' jailed

Aron Baillie has been sentenced to four years and eight months for the stabbing in Falkirk.

Police: Victim left with life-threatening injuries.

A man who left his victim covered in blood after a knife attack has been jailed.

Aron Baillie was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for repeatedly stabbing Richard Craft at the property in Falkirk, Stirlingshire, on April 1.

Baillie, of Falkirk, called an ambulance as his blood-soaked victim lay injured.

The 27-year-old went on to tell paramedics: "He is upstairs. I did it. I want my lawyer - I called him already."

Baillie pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Craft to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of his life.

Jailing Baillie judge Lord Burns said: "This attack involved very serious injuries to Mr Craft.

"You struck him repeatedly with a knife which endangered his life.

"The attack has had very serious consequences for him."

No reason was given for the attack but the High Court in Glasgow heard the men appeared to have had a disagreement.

Mr Craft was later discovered in the living room "unresponsive" and "covered in blood".

Prosecutor Allan Nicol said: "His injuries were described as life-threatening due to the blood loss."

The court heard Mr Craft is scarred for life and also has "restricted" movement in one hand.

Mr Nicol added the victim has no memory of the stabbing.

