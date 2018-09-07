The rare cubs, who have a distinct popcorn scent, were spotted playing on camera.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5832046514001-binturong-cubs-take-their-first-steps-at-edinburgh-zoo.jpg" />

Rare binturong cubs have been spotted taking their first steps at Edinburgh Zoo.

The siblings were captured on motion-activated cameras as they explored their large outdoor habitat under the watchful eye of mother Poppy.

Tumbling around on the grass and climbing up tree trunks, the cubs looked as though they were having the time of their lives.

The arrival of the cute cubs six months ago was the first time binturong cubs have been born at Edinburgh Zoo.

Since then, they've spent their time developing their climbing skills in the cubbing den.

The footage shows the cubs exploring outside their den for the first time.

Native to rainforests in Southeast Asia, binturongs are a member of the civet family and have a distinctive popcorn scent, which comes from a chemical compound in their urine.

Sometimes known as 'bearcats', binturongs are classified as vulnerable in the wild, with their population having declined by around a third over the past 18 years.

