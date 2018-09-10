Edinburgh Military Tattoo will give £1m to 13 charities

A total of £775,000 of the money will be shared among Armed Services beneficiaries.

PA

The Edinburgh Military Tattoo will distribute £1m between 13 charities after another sell-out year.

Organisers of the Tattoo, enjoyed by thousands at Edinburgh Castle throughout August, said £775,000 will go to Armed Services beneficiaries.

They include the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, Army in Scotland Trust and Scottish National War Memorial.

Arts organisations will also benefit, with the Edinburgh International Festival receiving a donation of £20,000 and the Royal Lyceum Theatre getting £5000.

The remaining £200,000 will go to the Tattoo's Youth Talent Development Fund and an Edinburgh City Council fund to increase access to the arts.

The Tattoo has donated more than £11m to charity since the event began in 1950.

This year's show - The Sky's the Limit - saw more than 1200 international performers take part.

Rucelle Soutar, head of finance for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: "We are beyond thrilled to mark our third consecutive £1m donations in support for military, veterans and the arts.

"A strong component of this year's donation has been awarded to organisations that will continue to engage people, especially young people, with the Armed Forces; support and care for veterans as well as inspiring the next generation of musicians and dancers.

"All of this will help to sustain the Tattoo and all that lies behind."

