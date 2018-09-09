Ninety cars up in flames in major blaze at auction house

The blaze broke out at Copart Used and Salvage Car Auctions on Saturday morning.

PA

Ninety cars went up in flames during a major fire at an auction house in West Lothian.

The blaze broke out at Copart Used and Salvage Car Auctions in East Whitburn at around 2am on Saturday.

No buildings were affected but the cars are believed to have been left badly damaged.

Twenty firefighters battled the blaze for around three-and-a-half hours, bringing it under control at around 6am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to the scene at 2.21am on Saturday.

"Ninety cars were affected and we sent four engines with around 20 firefighters.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated."

