Driving instructor who groped 14 young women jailed

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Neil Addison, of Cupar, Fife, has been sentenced to four years for the sexual assaults.

A driving instructor who sexually assaulted 14 of his students during their lessons has been jailed.

Neil Addison, 55, of Cupar, Fife, has been sentenced to four years in jail for groping a series of young women.

An investigation began into Addison after two sisters came forward accusing him of sexual assaults.

One of them said she and her sister reported him to police following her final lesson in August 2017, after which she left his car in tears after the horrific attack.

The teenager, now 18, told the jury Addison touched her "just above the knee" during early lessons before moving on to her upper thigh as time went on.

During that final two-hour session, he had gone as far as putting his hand between her upper thighs, touching against her private parts.

Sheriff Tom Hughes also placed Mr Addison on the sex offenders' register.

He said: "They looked to you to guide them paid you good money to do so. You took advantage of each and every one.

"The evidence suggests you were grooming them - on the girls' lessons you were friendly and pleasant and as time passed you took more and more advantage of them.

"It is noteworthy that over time that your assaults escalated and became more and more serious."

He added: "When you saw the last complainer crying you said not to say anything about it as it would affect your career.

"You show no remorse and don't accept the harm you caused.

"Your victims can take great pride that they gave evidence in a dignified manner and the jury believed each and every one of them."

'When you saw the last complainer crying you said not to say anything about it as it would affect your career.'
Sheriff Tom Hughes

Addison said he put his hand between the girl's thighs during a reversing manoeuvre and it "may have slipped".

The victim said he then reached over before putting his hand down her top and grabbing her left breast.

Police interviewed him and seized records of his other previous students before making contact with them.

They were not told of the nature of the inquiry but all said they had been touched by him.

Sheriff Tom Hughes said: "They were paying you good money to help them and you were abusing the situation you found yourself in.

"You seemed to groom these young women.

"It's very gratifying to know they were able to alert police to this to ensure it didn't escalate.

"Heaven knows what could have happened had this gone untraced."

'You show no remorse and don't accept the harm you caused.'
Sheriff Tom Hughes

The victim said: "I was driving with one hand and trying to push him away.

"At one point the side of his hand had been in my crotch. He was then pinging my waistband.

"When I got out of the car he said 'don't tell anyone about this'."

Another girl told the court Addison had repeatedly brushed his hands over her breast after telling her she had hair on her.

Two other girls told how over the course of a series of lessons, Addison had started out touching them on the knee before gripping the tops of their thighs after becoming more "comfortable".

Another victim said she had refused to get back in a car with him after the first time he touched her.

Others said they only persisted with their lessons with him because they had already booked their driving tests and paid for blocks of lessons.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.