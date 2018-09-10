Masked vandals cause £5000 of damage to restaurant

The pair can be seen smashing the windows of Luci's in Lasswade, Midlothian.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5833031584001-news-180907-res16x9.jpg" />

CCTV footage has captured the moment two masked vandals caused thousands of pounds of damage to a restaurant in Midlothian.

The pair smashed the windows of Luci's in the High Street of Lasswade in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Staff at the restaurant said it's the second attack in less than a month, causing £5000 of damage.

The video shows two men dressed in dark clothing and masks enter the building just after 2am.

One man shattered the glass of a main floor to ceiling window with a pole. The pair then go on to smash other windows.

Owners of Luci's said they are continuing to operate as normal.

Manager Pete Toye said: "The response from customers has been amazing and we've been fully booked every night so we will continue to serve our great customers.

"It's such a positive for the local community, we won't let this stop something so great."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of vandalism at a restaurant in the High Street area of Lasswade around 2am on Saturday.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

