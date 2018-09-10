  • STV
Costa del Sol Scot voices concerns over Brexit deal

Ewan Petrie Ewan Petrie Paul O'Hare

Charlie Gowans left Fife in 2012 for a new life in the sun but he has experienced a testing summer.

Brexit: Charlie Gowans left Fife for Spain in 2012.
Brexit: Charlie Gowans left Fife for Spain in 2012. STV

Scottish expats on the Costa del Sol have voiced concerns about the uncertainty over Brexit.

STV News travelled to Spain to speak to business owners about their fears over the UK's bid to strike a deal with the EU.

The Spanish Government has said expats can live as normal in the event of a no deal.

But many are fearful about the potential impact of the vote to leave the EU.

Bar owner Charlie Gowans left Fife in 2012 for a new life in the sun but he has experienced a difficult summer.

Mr Gowans said: "This year has certainly been a lot quieter.

"You've got to remember we lost around 20% from the value of the pound.

"The weather at home this year has added to that, which has nothing to do with Brexit, but there has certainly been less visitors this year."

Looking to the future, Mr Gowans said: "I don't think anybody knows at the moment what is going to happen, especially not the government, the British government anyway.

"But there is a lot of people that have left here.

"I think this year there is 120,00 gone home and 80,000 come in and the last two years is the first time that has been reversed.

"It has always been more people arriving in Spain from the UK than there has been returning."

On the significance of tourism, Mr Gowans added: "The economy here wouldn't survive, in this 30km strip of the Costa del Sol, without the Brits.

"The people who are riding through the uncertainty may well stay but hopefully not too many more will go.

"There has certainly been a lot of frights and a lot of scaremongering coming from the UK."

