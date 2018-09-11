Pedestrian dies after being struck by tram in Edinburgh

A man was pronounced dead following the incident at Saughton at 12.15pm on Tuesday.

Death: Area cordoned off by police. STV

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a tram in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at Saughton at 12.15pm on Tuesday.

A man was struck by a tram and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police: Man pronounced dead at scene.

Services have been suspended while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The man suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"No one else was hurt in the collision.

"Tram services remain suspended whilst officers carry out a collision investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101."

The council's transport convener, Lesley Macinnes, added: "This is dreadfully sad news and i'd like to offer my deepest condolences to the gentleman's family and friends.

"We are working closely with Police Scotland to investigate what happened."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.