Severely emaciated dogs found abandoned in street
The Scottish SPCA has launched an investigation to find the owner.
Two severely emaciated dogs are being cared for after they were found abandoned in Edinburgh.
The Staffordshire bull terriers were taken in by the Scottish SPCA on August 23.
Inspectors were alerted after a man was apparently seen dropping the dogs leashes and running off, leaving them alone in a street in the south of the city.
An investigation is now under way in a bid to find their owner.
Inspector June Chalcroft said, "The dogs were very emaciated, with every rib and spinal bone showing, and we're interested in finding out how they came to be in that way.
"The dogs are now in our care, and the duo will now be put on a weight gain diet and we're hopeful they will make a full recovery.
"Dogs do not become this underweight overnight and we are therefore treating this as a case of suspected cruelty.
"We would appeal to anyone who knows who may have owned or looked after these dogs to come forward."
Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.
Penalties can include a ban on keeping animals.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA's animal helpline on 03000 999 999.
