Man who died after being struck by tram named by police

Death: Man struck by tram named. STV

A man who died after being struck by a tram has been named by police.

Carlos Correa Palacio, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near to the Saughton Tram Stop in Edinburgh at around 12.15pm on Tuesday.

Officers are currently investigating the collision.

Sergeant John Easton said: "My thoughts are with Carlos's family and friends and we are providing specialist support to them, they have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"This was a particularly upsetting incident for all those who witnessed it, both passengers on the tram and the driver.

"Officers spent considerable time yesterday both speaking to people at the scene and examining the tram, and we will continue to investigate to establish the circumstances.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision but has not yet spoken to officers, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1319 of Tuesday 11th September."

